Damian Lillard Endorses Joe Cronin for Trail Blazers GM

Portland Trail Blazers All Star Damian Lillard has endorsed Joe Cronin to serve as the next General Manager of the franchise. Jared Greenberg of Turner Sports announced the news, then tweeted about it, during Portland’s nationally-televised game with the Phoenix Suns tonight. Cronin is currently the Interim GM for the Trail Blazers, having replaced long-time executive Neil Olshey who was fired on December 3rd for violating the team’s code of conduct.

Greenberg’s quote read:

Damian Lillard told me tonight that he endorses Joe Cronin becoming the #Blazers full-time

Cronin has been with the Blazers for 15 years, beginning as an intern in 2006, then working his way up the organizational ladder, primarily on the basis of his salary cap expertise. He served under General Manager Rich Cho and executive Tom Penn before becoming one of Olshey’s key advisors on cap and Collective Bargaining Agreement matters.

The Blazers have not announced a timetable for the search for a new lead executive.