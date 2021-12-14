Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome the Phoenix Suns after dropping their previous game to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns are missing several key pieces, though Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker are both questionable. The Blazers are feeling the impact of injuries as well, but Damian Lillard is back in action.

Tuesday, December 14 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: TNT

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Greg Brown (day to day)

Suns injuries: Dario Saric (out), Frank Kaminsky (out), Devin Booker (questionable), Abdel Nader (out), Deandre Ayton (questionable), Jalen Smith (out)

SBN Affiliate: Bright Side of the Sun

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!