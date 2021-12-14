Rumors: Nurkic, Covington Available For Trade

‘Tis the season for trade rumors, and among the latest is that the Portland Trail Blazers have made both Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington available to be moved, reports Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Fischer reports that the Blazers could also be a possible place for Domantas Sabonis as the Indiana Pacers embark on their rebuild.

Sabonis’ value around the league seems mixed, but there are several teams in the playoff picture, such as the Blazers and Kings, team executives have pointed to as potential landing spots. The Trail Blazers have Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington available. Sacramento has weighed trade interest for each of Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley and Harrison Barnes dating back to last season’s trade deadline, and Carlisle is known to have an affinity for Barnes from their time together in Dallas.

Fischer also reports that team executives around the league have an interest in Larry Nance Jr.

