Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Hits Keep Comin’

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys recap a closer-than-expected loss to the Golden State Warriors, followed by a frustrating home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In addition, they’ll discuss CJ McCollum’s injury and how it affects the team both on and off the court. They’ll also debate who of the players rumored to potentially be headed to Portland (Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis and Jerami Grant, among others) would be the best fit for the Blazers, factoring in what it would likely cost to acquire them.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.