Injury Report: CJ McCollum, Cody Zeller Remain Out Tuesday vs. Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers have dealt with injuries to numerous players in the first quarter of the season. And that trend will continue heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

According to Casey Holdahl, CJ McCollum and Cody Zeller will extend their absences Tuesday night and sit against the Phoenix Suns.

CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Tuesday's game versus Phoenix. No update yet on how long either are expected to be out. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 14, 2021

The team announced earlier this week that Zeller will be reevaluated this weekend. McCollum’s collapsed lung will keep him out indefinitely and his timetable is still unknown.

McCollum has been out for 10 days so far and his absence has been felt in the lineup. The Blazers have yet to win a game since McCollum has been sidelined.

With two key players out, the Blazers have struggled to gain any momentum and rhythm. Despite the injuries, the team will need to adjust.

Nassir Little and Ben McLemore are expected to see an uptick in minutes with McCollum out.