NBA Postpones Chicago Bulls Games Due to COVID-19

The NBA has postponed two Chicago Bulls games this week because of health and safety issues related to COVID-19. The league will delay Chicago’s meeting with the Detroit Pistons scheduled for Tuesday, December 14th and with the Toronto Raptors scheduled for Wednesday, December 15th. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news in a series of tweets,

The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday, source tells ESPN. The Bulls have 10 players in Covid protocols and league gives them a chance to start getting healthy players back and avoid further possible spread. These are the league’s first two postponements of the season.

Postponements due to COVID-19 were a fairly routine occurrence during the 2020-21 season as the NBA struggled to cope with the reality of the pandemic while keeping arena doors open and games underway in home venues.

The Portland Trail Blazers last played the Bulls on November 17th. They’re not scheduled to face Chicago again until January 30th. The Blazers have not intersected recently with any of the last five Bulls opponents.