Damian Lillard To Return Against Timberwolves Tonight

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will make his return to the court tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing four games through injury, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdomen) will make his return tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last five games, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 13, 2021

Lillard has been inactive since November 30 as he battles ongoing abdomen issues, with the the team going 1-3 in his absence. On December 1, the Blazers announced Lillard would be out of action for an estimated ten days.

Lillard’s abdominal issues have cropped up over multiple seasons. They have appeared to be more acute in 2021-22, as Lillard’s performance has been markedly different than in prior seasons, lacking his trademark explosiveness and pure shooting form.

Lillard has averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in 20 appearances for the Blazers this year, playing 35.7 minutes per game. That’s down from 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 35.8 minutes per game just one year ago. His shooting percentage has dropped from 45.1% to 39.7%, his three-point accuracy from 39.1% to 30.2%.

Even though his numbers are down, having your best player back trying to snap a losing streak is certainly a step in the right direction.