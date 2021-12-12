Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are back from several days of rest, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home in the Moda Center. With a little bit of rest, a few players may be back in the mix after being out with injuries, but many of the Blazers are still injured, which isn’t a great thing for a team that needs all the wins it can get right now. But even with several key players out, the team gave the number one seed Golden State Warriors a run for their money, so the Timberwolves might be in for a tough competition.

Sunday, December 12 - 6:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (questionable), CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Greg Brown III (out)

Timberwolves injuries: D’Angelo Russell (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Canis Hoopus

