Cody Zeller Out At Least A Week With Patella Fracture

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 11, 2021) – Upon further evaluation, imaging has revealed Portland center Cody Zeller with a small right patellar fracture, the Trail Blazers announced today. Zeller will be re-evaluated in one week. In 24 games this season, Zeller has averaged 5.1 points (56.6% FG, 76.6% FT), 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Zeller missed Wednesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco with the same injury. He also suffered a broken nose in the team’s first preseason game in October. Zeller has not played more than 62 games in a season since 2015-16.

The big man will join CJ McCollum on the sidelines for tomorrow’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Damian Lillard is questionable however good news for Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little who have been removed from the injury list.