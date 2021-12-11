Steve Kerr Set to Become Next Head Coach of Team USA

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is set to become the next Head Coach of Team USA Men’s Basketball, according to a tweet by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Kerr will take over for Gregg Popovich, who has served on staff with Team USA since 2002, as head coach since 2015. Popovich and the United States team won gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer.

Kerr has amassed a 397-175 record over eight seasons with the Warriors. He holds an impressive 69.4% winning percentage in the regular season, 77-28 (73.3%) over 105 games in the NBA Playoffs. The Warriors have won three NBA Championships during Kerr’s tenure, appearing in the NBA Finals a total of five times.

Kerr’s coaching staff will have loose connections with the Portland Trail Blazers. Per Wojnarowski, Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as an assistant to Kerr. Spoelstra grew up in Portland, playing at Jesuit High School and the University of Portland. Monty Williams, head coach of the Phoenix Suns and reportedly another of Kerr’s incoming Team USA assistants, was an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers under Nate McMillan between 2005-2010.

Mark Few, head coach at Gonzaga University and a current Team USA assistant, will remain on the national team staff.

Wojnarowski’s text:

USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was part of the 2020 Gold Medal Olympics team.