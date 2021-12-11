Damian Lillard Talks About NBA Three-Point Shooting

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard took a moment to talk about compatriot Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Curry’s chase of the NBA All-Time three-point record, now in reach for the former MVP. Lillard spoke with AP reporter Janie McCauley, who covers the Warriors. Curry needs ten three-pointers to exceed Ray Allen as the most prolific long-distance shooter in league history.

McCauley posted the video to Twitter on Friday.

Damian Lillard discusses Stephen Curry’s chase of the 3-point record held by Ray Allen and how the deep shot has evolved since those days thanks to the shooting styles of his and Curry’s. https://t.co/ly01dTWfZK pic.twitter.com/G4j0LWIxqi — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) December 11, 2021

Lillard didn’t talk much about Curry specifically, rather how the game has changed for shooters in the 2010’s and beyond.

I think the game has really changed, starting with guys like Steph and myself. The three-pointers of the history of the game that we talk about, you know the Larry Birds, the Mark Prices, Reggie Miller, you look at numbers and it was three three-pointers attempted per game...two and a half, three attempts per game. You look at ours, its not only nine, ten, eleven threes per game, but just shooting it from so much deeper, off the bounce, in transition, just so many different ways that we’re doing it. The game has come a long way as far as shooting.

Curry will have a chance to break Allen’s record on Saturday night as the Warriors face the Philadelphia 76’ers.

Lillard holds the all-time record for three-pointers made with the Trail Blazers at 2106 in ten seasons and counting. Allen made 2973 over 18 seasons. Curry will presumably take over the record in his 13th year.