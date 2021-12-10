Woj: Damian Lillard Is Not Available

If it wasn’t clear before, a Woj bomb should certainly settle it.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, trade conversations surrounding Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons are picking up steam.

ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

With Simmons and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s names flying around trade rumors over the past several months, a follow-up tweet was sent to add clarity and hopefully ending the chatter around Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

With the Blazers moving on from Neil Olshey and transitioning to interim GM Joe Cronin, speculation surrounded whether Cronin’s views were different from Olshey’s and whether that meant Lillard’s status had changed on the trading block. However, Wojnarowski’s reporting says otherwise.

Lillard has repeatedly expressed his commitment to want to remain in Portland on his current long-term contract, and interim GM Joe Cronin has also expressed a strong commitment to continue building the franchise around the All-NBA guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

There will certainly still be rumblings of armchair GM’s scattered over the internet with fake trade proposals, but those people aren’t the ones making the decisions. Cronin, Lillard and the Blazers want to make this work and bring a championship to Portland.

Blazers fans knew this information already, but these tweets have repeated it louder for the people in the back.