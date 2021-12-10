 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Woj: Damian Lillard Is Not Available

A confirmation of what was already known.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

If it wasn’t clear before, a Woj bomb should certainly settle it.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, trade conversations surrounding Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons are picking up steam.

With Simmons and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s names flying around trade rumors over the past several months, a follow-up tweet was sent to add clarity and hopefully ending the chatter around Lillard.

With the Blazers moving on from Neil Olshey and transitioning to interim GM Joe Cronin, speculation surrounded whether Cronin’s views were different from Olshey’s and whether that meant Lillard’s status had changed on the trading block. However, Wojnarowski’s reporting says otherwise.

There will certainly still be rumblings of armchair GM’s scattered over the internet with fake trade proposals, but those people aren’t the ones making the decisions. Cronin, Lillard and the Blazers want to make this work and bring a championship to Portland.

Blazers fans knew this information already, but these tweets have repeated it louder for the people in the back.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...