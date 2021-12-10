Trail Blazers Have a Chance to Move Forward Now

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with another injury-filled episode! Dave Deckard and Dia Miller are fine, give or take some gray hair on the part of one of them, but the Trail Blazers are a bit beaten down right now. Missing Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will deflate your winning percentage pretty quickly. Losing Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little alongside just doesn’t seem fair. But the dynamic duo still find light at the end of the tunnel. What will Portland’s new direction be? Who gets to choose? Will they hire a new GM soon or will Joe Cronin get time in the seat? How much wiggle room do they really have? Can coaching get them out? And what about that Adrian Wojnarowski article that claimed Lillard’s contract demands were going to muddy the waters? You get all this and much more in Episode 57 of Dave and Dia!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!