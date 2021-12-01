Nassir Little To Miss Time With Ankle Injury

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is set to miss at least one more week of play with an ankle injury, the team announced earlier today.

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 1, 2021) –Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirms Portland forward Nassir Little with a left ankle sprain, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The injury occurred at the 2:24 mark of the third quarter in Portland’s game at Utah on Monday, November 29.

Little will continue his recovery protocol and be re-evaluated in one week.

In 21 games (two starts) this season, Little is averaging career highs of 8.3 points (47.8% FG, 31.7% 3-PT, 82.8% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per game. He has scored in double figures seven times and recorded one double-double.