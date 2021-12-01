Damian Lillard Sidelined with Abdominal Injury

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is set to miss at least another 10 days of action as he works to get on top of his ongoing abdominal issue, the team announced today.

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 1, 2021) – Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) confirms Portland guard Damian Lillard with lower abdominal tendinopathy, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Lillard will continue his recovery protocol and be re-evaluated in 10 days. Through 20 games (all starts) this season, Lillard is averaging 21.5 points (39.7% FG, 30.2% 3-PT, 91.1% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 35.7 minutes for the Trail Blazers.

Lillard will be re-evaluated in 10 days, keeping him out of home games against the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers as well as the Blazers’ bout with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Wednesday, 8 December.

Portland then has four days off before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center.

Lillard has already missed games against the Denver Nuggets on November 14 and last night’s win against the Detroit Pistons.

Lillard has dealt with the injury over the past few years.