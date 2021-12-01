 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Where’s the “D” In Portland?

The Church of Roy Podcast looks at Robert Covington, the Blazers’ defense, and a season on the rocks.

By Steve Dewald
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Church of Roy podcast returned to discuss the Trail Blazers’ continued woes on the road. Prior to Portland’s victory on Tuesday, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald discussed the struggles that the Blazers are encountering.

Defense took center stage in the opening discussion. At the quarter mark of the season, coach Chauncey Billups’ squad is performing close to the same level as last year’s team. Brian and Steve both pointed to Portland’s inability to force teams into taking tough shots.

After detailing team-wide issues, Steve highlighted Robert Covington’s recent lull. How can you get a low-volume shooter out of a slump quickly?

In the final part of the show, Brian and Steve touch on the ongoing investigation into President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey. Is the prolonged nature of the investigation impacting how the Blazers’ ability to investigate trades as the season progresses?

You can download today’s show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

