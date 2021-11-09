Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs. Clippers

Joins hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on the Jacked Ramsays Post Game show where they’ll break down and discuss Tuesday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Blazers fall 117-109 and remain winless on the road (0-5) to start the season - while Damian Lillard looks to be shooting slightly better than he was to start the year while reaching down to his abdomen multiple times in the 4th quarter and wincing. Portland allowed the Clippers to walk into countless shots from three - including Nic Batum who finished with 22 points and 6-8 from distance.

Portland won’t have time to be mad - Lillard left the court jawing with officials after the whistle, but they’re on to Phoenix for a back to back with the Suns. So sit down, buckle up, and get comfy - it’s going to be a bumpy ride!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!