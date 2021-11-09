Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers kick off a road swing through the southwest with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time this season. The Blazers are still winless on the road, but they beat the Clippers the last time the two teams went toe-to-toe in Portland. What happens tonight is anyone’s guess.

Tuesday, November 10 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries:

Clippers injuries: Kawhi Leonard (out), Marcus Morris (out), Jason Preston (out)

SBN Affiliate: Clips Nation

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!