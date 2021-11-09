Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Clippers

Come on in and hop on the Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for the third and final match up of the season between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Through a quick look of the schedule, the Blazers will play their other I-5 tenants for the third time in a month with the series tied at one win a piece. It’s strange that a tiebreaker could be decided before even a quarter of the season has been played but that’s exactly where we are. The winner of tonight’s game gets the head-to-head tiebreaker come seeding time and you never know when that could play a factor. Throw in that Portland is currently winless on the road to start the year and this game starts to have some higher stakes than expected.

The Clippers have played two very different games against Portland, but the one consistent thread has been that the Blazers haven’t had an answer for Paul George. While George was pedestrian in the first game, he got to his spots at ease, continuing that trend in the second match up where he upped his volume and torched the Blazers. George has been spectacular to start the year, playing at elite levels on both ends of the court.

The Blazers hope that Damian Lillard found a little something in his last outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was able to knock down a handful of threes and look like himself again. Lillard and George look to set the tones tonight, who walks away with the win? Tune in and find out!

