Blazer’s Edge Radio: Is it Dame Time?

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys recap back-to-back wins for the Blazers over the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, following a disappointing 0-3 road trip. Damian Lillard busted out of a season-long slump against the Lakers, will he be able to carry the momentum back onto the road? Portland’s success will probably depend on it.

In addition, the guys will discuss the latest details in the investigation into Blazer GM Neil Olshey, including what it means for the franchise going forward.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.