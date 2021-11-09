Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Clippers on the road for what will be the two teams’ third meeting early in this season. The Blazers are coming off of two straight wins at home and are hoping to tack up a third win in a row. The Clippers rebounded from a 1-4 start with four straight wins, and hope to extend that streak to five at home.

Tuesday, November 10 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries:

Clippers injuries: Kawhi Leonard (out), Marcus Morris (out), Jason Preston (out)

SBN Affiliate: Clips Nation

What To Watch For

Does history repeat itself? The Clippers and Blazers have met twice already this season, and while they have split the season series 1-1, the average margin of victory has been 24.5 points. This is a huge swing from a 30 point Blazers loss to a 19 point Blazers victory. Is this third meeting destined to be a third blowout? Or will it be a hard fought battle due to the coaches having time to adjust to what the other two teams showed in their previous meetings?

What Others Are Saying

Josh Sexton of Clips Nation talked about former Blazer Nicolas Batum being the key to the Clippers’ recent run.

Since the Clippers’ last loss, though, Batum has been hot. His defensive energy has been more than matched on the offensive end, as he has started to find some rhythm and help his teammates claw themselves back to .500. He’s averaged more than 15 points through the past three contests, while shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc and pulling down seven boards per game. Batum has been one of the effective shooters on the roster at 41 percent from deep on the season, as a number of the other guys continue to struggle with shooting the ball despite seeing more positive movement within the win column. Only Luke Kennard currently boasts a better percentage from 3-point range with 45.8 percent, and sitting just behind a guy with one of the league’s sweetest strokes is absolutely no bad place for the Frenchman to be.

Over at the Los Angeles Times, Andrew Greif notes that Serge Ibaka is back for the Clippers.