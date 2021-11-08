LISTEN: What Are The Next Steps In The Neil Olshey Investigation?

It’s a Mail Bag Monday with host Danny Marang where he takes on your Blazers-related questions, and there’s a lot concerning the ongoing investigation of President of Basketball Operations, Neil Olshey.

Where do things sit now? What are the next steps? Are there in-house candidates that could take over if Olshey is dismissed or resigns?

There’s a lot of take on and only so many answers, so Danny attempts to address as many as he can while planning for some hypotheticals each way.

Beyond the investigation, a look at why Nassir Little’s playing time has been squeezed, some reasoning for a spike in live ball turnovers and trade machines are firing up all over the place! What would a team look like if Olshey is replaced? Does that change the landscape of who could be traded?

Tune in and find out on this week’s Jacked Ramsays Mail Bag podcast!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!