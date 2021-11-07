Report: Olshey Investigation Could “Last a Few Weeks”

It was announced Friday Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey is under investigation by the franchise for allegedly creating a toxic work environment.

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, after employees of the practice facility were interviewed Thursday and Friday, the investigation will now be extended to expand the interview pool.

O’Melveny & Myers — the firm enlisted to investigate the claims — extended its investigation to interviewing individuals outside of personnel at the practice facility and including former and current employees, sources said.

Haynes said sources told him the investigation — which was expected to “wrap up shortly” — could “last a few weeks before a ruling on Olshey’s future is determined.”

This is Olshey’s tenth season working in Portland’s front office, which gives a wide range of former and current employees that could assist in the investigation.

