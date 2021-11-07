Should The Blazers Trade For Marvin Bagley?

Marvin Bagley is in need of a new start.

In his fourth season in the NBA, he has run himself out of the Sacramento Kings rotation and Bagley is looking to move on.

At the beginning of the season, Bagley’s agent Jeff Schwartz released a statement that leads people to believe that a trade could be welcomed.

Portland could be an interesting destination if the Trail Blazers decided to give Bagley a chance. Given that Bagley is making $11.3 million on his team option, it would likely force the Blazers to part ways with Jusuf Nurkic, an idea which Adrian Bernecich brings up in his weekly column.

The Blazers don’t necessarily get an upgrade by swapping Nurkic for Bagley straight up, but that would be the foundation of a bigger deal. Bagley does have the higher ceiling between the two, but would a midseason rental and his Bird rights be enough for the Blazers to bite the bullet and get the deal done?

Bagley’s potential is still oozing through the roof.

He has yet to turn 23 and started in 41 games last season for the Kings, averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Bagley would offer an amazing set of athleticism and spacing that the team doesn’t currently have in its frontcourt.

Bagley’s biggest knock so far in his career has been his inconsistency. He also hasn’t benefitted from being part of the situation in Sacramento that has never favored him from the start.

Joining a team like the Blazers might not be the best for Bagley considering there isn’t a shortage of baggage in Portland, but the fit on the court makes sense and he could help raise the ceiling for the Blazers moving forward.

What do you think about the idea of trading for Bagley, Rip City? Chime off in the comments below.