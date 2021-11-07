NBA, NBAPA Set to Update Vaccine Protocols

The NBA and the NBA Players Association is encouraging players and team personnel to receive a booster shot.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should receive another dose of the vaccine.

Sources: The NBA and NBPA are now recommending that all players, coaches, front office and personnel who are in Tier 1 should receive the booster shot if received J&J vaccine at least two months ago or Pfizer/Moderna at least six months ago. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2021

The incentive behind getting vaccinated again is significant. Beginning December 1, players who have not received their booster dose will be subject to game day testing.

NBA informed teams today that all players who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago will be subject to Game Day testing beginning Dec. 1 if they do not receive the additional booster shot. https://t.co/l0SCUUERAA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2021

Given how COVID-19 tests can produce false positives, this could hurt teams with players who do not get the additional shot. If a player tests positive on game day, or is listed as a close contact of a person who tested positive, it could alter a team’s game plans and force a team to change its game plan at the last minute.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 100% vaccinated with the full dose, but it is currently uncertain as to how many people have received the booster vaccine and how it will affect the team later in the season.