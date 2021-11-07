 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA, NBAPA Set to Update Vaccine Protocols

Some slight changes are being made.

By Jeremy_Brener
Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA and the NBA Players Association is encouraging players and team personnel to receive a booster shot.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should receive another dose of the vaccine.

The incentive behind getting vaccinated again is significant. Beginning December 1, players who have not received their booster dose will be subject to game day testing.

Given how COVID-19 tests can produce false positives, this could hurt teams with players who do not get the additional shot. If a player tests positive on game day, or is listed as a close contact of a person who tested positive, it could alter a team’s game plans and force a team to change its game plan at the last minute.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 100% vaccinated with the full dose, but it is currently uncertain as to how many people have received the booster vaccine and how it will affect the team later in the season.

