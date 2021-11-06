Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs. Lakers

Blazers win! Hop on in and get involved with the Jacked Ramsays postgame show as hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague breakdown Saturday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

No LeBron James, and while Anthony Davis played, he left the game with stomach illness just a few moments into the game. The Blazers took advantage of a short-handed team that, looked awful and disinterested at every turn. Watching the game it’s hard to evaluate what the Lakers look like without their top end guys, but with that said - what is it this iteration of the Lakers is supposed to be good at? Poor floor spacing, old (read: washed) bigs that don’t have the vertical spacing and athleticism they once had, Russell Westbrook is a Wile E Coyote in the flesh: full of ideas - all of them bad.

On the Blazer’s front - Jusuf Nurkic had his best game of the season, under control and making good, sound decisions with the ball and defensively. Three gold stars with only a slight eyebrow raise at the level of competition. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard operated like a burden had been lifted - showing strength and explosion in his game for the first time this season. He even pulled from DEEP range with confidence (he missed) but it showed he was feeling better, whatever that is/looks like.

Jump on the stream, sit back and enjoy the show!

