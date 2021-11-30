Jacked Ramsays Postgame: Blazers Vs Pistons

The Trail Blazers take care of business on the back end of the back to back, beating the Detroit Pistons handily 110-92 and bumping their record back to .500 at 11-11.

Join host Danny Marang as he takes a look at tonight’s game - Ben McLemore played the part of “bench guy that gets absurdly hot” dropping 17 points in 18 minutes (4-9 3FG) while Anfernee Simons, Dennis Smith Jr. and CJ McCollum ate up the rest of the shots tonight - one where the Blazers clearly took care of an inferior team.

With a 4-game homestand under way, the Blazers have a chance to get fat where the eating is good. Tonight they got the best of both worlds, a home win that was under control most of the night and Damian Lillard got a night off to get right. Norman Powell gets another game closer to getting back, and Nassir Little didn’t have to play through a sprained ankle to gut through a win against a young and struggling team.

The San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and the final match up of the year with the Los Angeles Clippers now await the Blazers between now and the only road game (Warriors) over the next 9 games.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!