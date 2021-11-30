Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Pistons

Coming off a three game road trip and a back-to-back, the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the 4-16 Detroit Pistons in what will turn into a heavy slate of home games over the next 31 days.

The news of the night actually isn’t that Portland went 0-3 on another road trip: instead it’s that Damian Lillard will sit out tonight’s game (injury management - abdominal) after back-to-back subpar performances while Norman Powell will miss his third consecutive game with a right leg contusion and wing Nassir Little will miss his first game of the season after picking up a sprained ankle in Utah last night in the loss to the Utah Jazz.

One would guess that tonight’s starting lineup would include both Anfernee Simons in for Lillard and one of either Tony Snell or Larry Nance Jr in for Powell. Regardless, the units and pairings for tonight’s game are certainly going to look different than any others we’ve seen this year. The good news? A young Pistons team that has even less of an identity than this Trail Blazers team. Not good on either side of the ball, the Pistons are focusing on development. #1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and last year’s 19th pick Saddiq Bey, alongside big Isaiah Stewart form the ground on which the Pistons are building, with veterans like Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk setting the tone for you youngsters.

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for tonight’s game on the Jacked Ramsays Pregame show!

