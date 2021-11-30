Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Detroit Pistons following a miserable road trip in which the Blazers lost all of their games. As it is the second night of a back-to-back, Damian Lillard will not be playing due to injury management of his abdominal tendinopathy. Nassir Little is also out with an ankle spraid, and Norman Powell remains out with a quad contusion.

Tuesday, November 30 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Norman Powell (out), Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out)

Pistons injuries: Kelly Olynyk (out)

SBN Affiliate: Detroit Bad Boys

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!