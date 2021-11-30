Blazers Edge Radio: Road Conditions Worsen

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys recap a hugely disappointing stretch of Blazer basketball, including back-to-back blowout road losses to the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz as the team is now 1-10 away from Portland this season.

In addition, they’ll hand out their quarter season awards, including MVP, 6th Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Most Improved Player. They’ll also grade the Blazers’ season to this point, as well as coach Chauncey Billups’ performance.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.