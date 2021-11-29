 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Game Day Thread

It’s the first meeting between the division-rivals

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to bounce back and get back to their winning ways tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Monday, November 29 - 6:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass
Blazers injuries: Norman Powell (out)
Jazz injuries: Royce O’Neale (questionable), Udoka Azubuike (out)
SBN Affiliate: SLC Dunk

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...