Jacked Ramsays Podcast: Quarter-Season Report Card

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they answer your questions on this week’s Jacked Ramsays mailbag podcast.

On this week’s show, questions about the status and possible outcome of President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey have left the organization in a very unique (and let’s be honest, entirely awful) position. Does the timing of the investigation give us a clue to the outcome?

With 20 games in the books and Portland at 10-10, how do they stack up with expectations (poll!) and what would it take for you to change your mind about this team? Over the next 15 games, is this team more likely to go 10-5 or 5-10? How does this “not a product of the roster” version of the team stack up to last year’s team?

Have the Portland Trail Blazers had more good wins or more bad losses? If the team continues to struggle and hover around .500, will the need for a trade intensify? That and more on this week’s mailbag!

