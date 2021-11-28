Norman Powell To Miss Game Against the Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers wing Norman Powell will sit out against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night as he recovers from a bruised quadriceps, per Casey Holdahl.

Norman Powell (right quad contusion) is out for Monday's game at Utah. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 28, 2021

Powell suffered the injury in the second half of the Blazers’ Black Friday loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Powell’s status for Tuesday night’s game at home against the Detroit Pistons is also up in the air.

Powell missed two games in October after suffering a knee injury, so the team could be adding extra caution to ensure he is healthy. The Blazers lost by 30 and won by 20 in the two contests Powell missed.

Powell has been one of Portland’s more consistent performers this season, averaging 16.9 points on 44 percent three-point shooting, as well as 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals.

As long as Powell is sidelined, Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons and Tony Snell will be in line to replace him in the Blazers starting lineup.