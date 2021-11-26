Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs Warriors

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for the Jacked Ramsays Post Game show, streaming live following Friday night’s Trail Blazers vs Warriors game.

No one in the starting lineup had a game to write home about. Norman Powell left with a quad injury, Jusuf Nurkic couldn’t keep the Warriors off the glass (or keep from fouling), Robert Covington was left to do what he wanted (which he could never really figure out), CJ McCollum ball stopped at wildly inopportune times while disappearing defensively and Damian Lillard consistently tried to attack traps, double-teams and help-side pressure.

Meanwhile, Portland’s bench was scoreless in the first half, not helping really in any manner and with that all in place, Portland was in it with a few minutes to go in the 1st half and then they got Warriors’d. Blitzed in a 16-2 run the close out the half that made it feel like it was a 30 point game in only a manner the Warriors are able to do.

The second half saw Anfernee Simons come to life, scoring all of his 19 points in the final 24 minutes on a barrage of 3’s and floaters. Combined with some decent shot making by Lillard and McCollum Portland closed the gap to 7 but then the Warriors went Warriors again and that was that.

Hop on the post game show as Danny and Brandon work through a team that is now 1-9 on the road with the Utah Jazz up next.

