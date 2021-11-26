Robert Covington Fined For Mask Throwing Outburst

Portland Trail Blazers power forward Robert Covington has been fined $15,000 after throwing his mask towards an official in Sacramento on Wednesday, the NBA announced today.

The following was released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/Vs6iECwYIX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 26, 2021

Covington became the first Blazer ejected from a game this season following the second-quarter incident against the Sacramento Kings, also drawing a technical foul. He scored zero points on one field goal attempt and one turnover in 15 minutes during the first half.

The Blazers lost the game by four points in a disappointing fourth-quarter performance with Larry Nance Jr. starting at power forward in the second half. Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was also ejected from the game in the fourth quarter.

This season, Covington has averaged 6.7 points on 40 percent three point shooting and 42 percent from the field. He’s also provided 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 turnovers in 26.7 minutes, appearing in every Blazers game this season.