Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers Vs Warriors

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as to preview tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. Tonight’s game is game two of a three game trip for Portland that one hoped would prove to be a more successful barometer than it has been thus far. Special guest Sam Esfandiari of the “Light Years” podcast hops on to give a peek behind the curtain for the league leading Warriors.

After an inauspicious start to the road trip that saw Portland fall to a Sacramento Kings team that, well - “Kings’d” it up - Portland is now 1-8 on the road with the lone win coming against the Houston Rockets. Jusuf Nurkic had his best game of the season and it mattered for not because as a team Portland refuses to or more likely, is unable to defend at the levels necessary for sustained success.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have built their new iteration on the backs of familiar faces in Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the 2-man game is carrying them to the same offensive heights but it’s their league leading defense and manic 3rd quarters, reminiscent of the title era Warriors - that are setting the tone.

Hop in, hang out and get ready for a post Thanksgiving showdown!

