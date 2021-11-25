Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller bring you a very special Thanksgiving episode of Dave and Dia!

You can hear the dynamic duo talk about a VERY successful week for the Blazers! Caveat: Portland hadn’t yet lost to the Sacramento Kings when this podcast was recorded. Other Caveat: the Blazers played the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic and the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid, but hey, that win against the Chicago Bulls was really cool! And a 100%, 3-0 week brought Dia’s rainbows and unicorns out in full force. Doubly so, since Damian Lillard also had a great game or two in the interim. Do you still believe the Blazers can win a championship? Well SOMEBODY does!

Dave and Dia also talk about Larry Nance, Jr., Lillard as Western Conference Player of the Week, and the virtues of candy corn before heading into a more serious discussion of President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey and the impact he—and the investigation into his conduct—have had on the franchise.

That latter discussion alone makes this a can’t miss episode! You can subscribe to the podcast or download this episode here or just click play on the embed below! (As opposed to Philadelphia, who clicked “play” on the Embiid below and it didn’t work.)