Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs Kings

In spectacular fashion, the Portland Trail Blazers lost yet another road game by allowing an inferior opponent to score at will from anywhere and everywhere. Unfortunately, tryptophan can’t even be used as an excuse for the sluggish defensive effort as the Blazers lost to the Kings 125, 121.

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they break down an inexcusable effort from the Trail Blazers - dropping a game they had absolutely no business dropping. For all of the “rounding a corner” think pieces that have been put together, this team has yet to put an entire performance of 48 minutes together, let alone multiple games.

While the result is often highlighted, the process is where the fruit is born and so far - Portland’s process this season has been severely flawed on the road. Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard blew up the box scores - scoring 60 points, grabbing 26 rebounds, dishing out 15 assists and only allowing for 4 turnovers. Output like that should almost always lead to a Blazers win, and yet this season - nothing is assured.

Hop on the live show and commiserate as Danny and Brandon try to figure out... whatever this team is.

