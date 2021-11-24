Three Blazers-Themed Things to be Thankful For

The Church of Roy is back to discuss the Trail Blazers’ recent run of play. This episode focuses on Damian Lillard’s stellar week of action. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald also shifted their focus to Larry Nance Jr. and the other Blazers players that are rising to the occasion.

On top of individual performances, Brian and Steve deliver a Blazers-themed list of things they are thankful for this season. Brian turned his focus to ball movement. Steve looked to the bench and praised Nassir Little’s energetic style.

TURKEY POD



In an extra thankful episode of COR, Brian and Steve count their Blazers’ blessings. What are you thankful for so far this season? OUT NOW: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/pmeQ83TjAL — Church of ROY Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) November 24, 2021

In the final segment of the show, Brian and Steve discuss the incident that unfolded between the Pistons and the Lakers over the weekend. With Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James on his mind, Steve flashed back to Trevor Ariza’s foul on Rudy Fernandez.

Before wrapping up the show, Brian and Steve took a moment to thank everyone for the support this year.

