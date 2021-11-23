Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs Nuggets

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they break down Tuesday night’s win by the Portland Trail Blazers over the Denver Nuggets - their 9th win in a row at home. While much of the first half was back and forth, Portland used an 18-3 run to close the first half and create the first real separation of the game and that proved to be enough despite the remaining Nuggets (Nikola Jokic was a late scratch) proving game and competitive, they just didn’t have the playmaking/ball handling/creation elements necessary with their top three playmakers and creators on the shelf with injuries.

While there wasn’t a ton to take from the game on a team level, there were some individual wins as Damian Lillard continued with his return to form while showcasing some long range theatrics behind the 3-point line, CJ McCollum found his jumper that had been lost at sea, Anfernee Simons showed more aggression than he had displayed in a week or two and most importantly... the Blazers took care of an opponent they should... handily.

Hop on the post game show and celebrate a win with the fellas...

