Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face off against the Denver Nuggets for one final home game before they hit the road for a three-game swing. The Blazers have been highly successful at home this season with an 8-1 record, and the Nuggets are missing significant pieces. However, that hasn’t stopped the Nugs before.

Tuesday, November 23 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: None

Nuggets injuries: Nikola Jokic (questionable), Michael Porter Jr. (out), Zeke Nnaji (out), Bones Hyland (out), Jamal Murray (out)

SBN Affiliate: Denver Stiffs

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!