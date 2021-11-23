Blazer’s Edge Radio: Finding a Groove

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the Blazers’ winning streak, which sits at a season-high three games. Key to the team’s success has been the resurgence of Damian Lillard, who earned the Western Conference’s Player of the Week honor, largely due to his 39-point outburst against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

In addition, the guys will debate hot topics around the association, including a coaching change in Sacramento and this weekend’s dust up between Lebron James and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.