Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is officially back in form after being named Western Conference Player of the Week.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 15 - Nov. 21). pic.twitter.com/nTDPHNhLts — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 22, 2021

After a slow start to the season, the Blazers leader has reinvigorated his game during the team’s recent home stand, which includes wins against the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Lillard has been plagued by ongoing abdominal injuries early in the season. But has battled through, regaining his shooting touch and athleticism, averaging 28.3 points, including 100 percent shooting from the free throw line, along with 8.3 assists over the past week.

Tomorrow night, he leads the Blazers against the Denver Nuggets, who handily beat a Lillard-less Portland team just over a week ago in Colorado.

The six-time All-Star took out the Western Conference honor ahead of DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns), Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves). Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.