Jacked Ramsays Podcast: Is Damian Lillard Rounding into Form?

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has looked more like himself recently.

He’s more explosive getting to the rim, more willing to take (and make) shots from beyond the three point line. Mostly just looking like what we’ve all become so accustomed to over the years. However, is he getting healthier? Perhaps it’s shedding all those bad habits he had over the last 9 years? Maybe the weight of 6 months worth of physical, mental and emotional strain has all just fallen away?

On this week’s Jacked Ramsays Mailbag show, hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague dive into Lillard’s newfound groove as well as whether or not his poor start for the year could preclude him from making an All Star team, laying odds on the franchise’s success in a world where Neil Olshey is no longer the president of basketball operations and one where he continues on, fun with lineups and the continued development and importance of Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little.

