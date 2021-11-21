Michael Porter Jr. Potentially Out For The Season

Denver Nuggets wing Michael Porter Jr. could miss the remainder of the season as he battles ongoing back issues, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post.

Porter Jr. was a key reason for the Portland Trail Blazers first round exit last season, hitting crucial shots and providing stingy defense.

The 23-year-old has dealt with back injuries since college and now waits to see if a third surgery is required to address the nerve issue.

The Nuggets have been vague about specifics of the injury and when Porter might be expected back. They have given him a timeline of a week to show improvements before considering other treatment options. Another back surgery is a possibility, sources said.

The Nuggets signed Porter to a five-year max contract in late September. A large portion of the contract – $145 million – is guaranteed.

In his nine games this season, Porter Jr. has put up 9.9 points on 36 percent shooting and 21 percent from three.