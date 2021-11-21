LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart Involved In Heated Brawl During Lakers-Pistons Game

The NBA has officially gone zero days without an incident.

During the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are boxing out on a free throw attempt from Jerami Grant.

Stewart, the 16th overall pick originally owned by the Portland Trail Blazers, has cracked the Pistons’ rotation through his physicality on the low block and shot-blocking ability.

ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 22, 2021

As the two were pushing off each other, LeBron’s fist met Stewart’s face, which led to Stewart falling to the ground. Once play stopped, LeBron had words for the second-year center, possibly trying to explain himself in the kerfuffle. Then, Stewart’s hands reach LeBron’s chest and teammates begin to try and break up the two.

Tensions began to escalate and multiple Pistons personnel, including No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, try to hold Stewart back from an argument. While all this is going on, blood is falling from Stewart’s right eye and mouth.

Stewart is eventually ejected from the game and he dashed to the locker room.

Just weeks after the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris squabble, the NBA has proven itself to remain very chippy at points during the season.

