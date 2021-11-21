Luke Walton Fired as Sacramento Kings Head Coach

When the Portland Trail Blazers travel to California’s capital Wednesday night to play the Sacramento Kings, their opponent will look a little bit different.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings fired head coach Luke Walton Sunday morning.

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2021

The firing comes after the Kings lost to the Utah Jazz by 18 points at home Saturday night.

The Kings have dropped seven of their last eight games and are 6-11 to start the season. In just over two seasons as head coach, Walton finished with a record of 68-83.

Walton, the son of Blazers legend Bill Walton, also served as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-19.

The Kings have yet to name a replacement, but associate head coach Alvin Gentry and first-year assistant coach Doug Christie have been named as potential candidates to serve in an interim role.

Update, 11:39 a.m. PST: The Kings have named Alvin Gentry as the interim head coach, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.