Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs 76ers

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they break down Saturday night’s Portland Trail Blazers victory over the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, 118-111.

First and foremost, Damian Lillard had his most productive night of the year - scoring from all levels, getting to the free throw line and setting the tone for the Blazers all night long. Nassir Little, Norman Powell and Jusuf Nurkic put up wildly efficient scoring nights - all notching double figures and putting pressure on the rim throughout the game.

The Blazer’s defense came up in key moments, but in a game where the opponent was missing a large chunk of their offense and still going 10 deep on the roster, you likely wanted to see more from them in that regard.

If you’re looking for some building blocks, the Blazers didn’t come out flat in the first quarter but instead saved that for the 4th quarter - allowing the game to get much closer than it should’ve. Portland executed well down the stretch where Philadelphia fell short, losing the ball a handful of times and missing open looks when they came their way.

