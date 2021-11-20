Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers Vs. 76ers

After back to back days off for the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time this season Saturday night.

Much like their first match up in Philadelphia, the 76ers will be shorthanded, no Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons or Danny Green while Matisse Thybulle is listed as questionable at time of writing. However, this of course did not stop the 76ers from pummeling the Blazers into ether in what has to be see as one of the most disappointing performances of the season. The Blazers have a chance to exact revenge AND get above .500 with a win tonight.

Portland has looked much better recently, even while struggling and have managed to secure some wins along the way. Winning when you’re not playing well is always welcome but it would be fantastic for Portland to put together a game against a shorthanded team and their talent matched with their effort and overwhelmed in victory. However, this year’s team has mostly been stuck on “whelmed” alone and has yet to find the accelerator needed to put games away consistently. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum finding their jumpshots tonight would go a long way towards correcting that.

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at the matchups, preview the game, and ponder what’s next on the horizon for the Blazers.

