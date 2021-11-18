Lillard On Sixers’ List

Considerable time has been spent covering the Ben Simmons situation with the Philadelphia 76ers over the past few months, especially as it pertains to the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard. It is well-known that Sixers president Daryl Morey dreams of acquiring Lillard, and now Sam Amick of the Athletic reveals one important nugget: there is an actual list of players the Sixers would consider should they trade Simmons, though Amick notes that is unlikely.

In a word, no. It does not appear any deal will happen soon. As it stands, Simmons isn’t going anywhere until Morey is able to swap him for a truly elite player. And yes, in case you wondered, the Sixers have an actual list of such names internally. As you may have heard by now, Portland’s Damian Lillard is not only on said list but somewhere near the top. Ditto for Brooklyn’s James Harden, the former Rocket with whom Morey tried unsuccessfully to reunite with in January and who, by the way, could come to Philly via sign-and-trade this summer if he decides to shock the basketball world and leave Kevin Durant behind. Also high on the list: Washington’s Bradley Beal. Those kinds of guys.

You can read the entire piece detailing the latest on the travails of Ben Simmons here (subscription required).